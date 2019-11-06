Brokers Issue Forecasts for Whitecap Resources Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Whitecap Resources in a research note issued on Friday, November 1st. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WCP. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Whitecap Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.53.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 31.77. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.44 per share, with a total value of C$103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 237,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,236.32. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,099.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,119,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,651,269.69. Insiders acquired 45,700 shares of company stock worth $166,192 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.00%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

