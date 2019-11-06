Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Price Target at $53.71

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.71.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 960,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,458. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.