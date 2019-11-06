Brokerages Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target at $17.20

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $229,491.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,451.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $3,797,033.24. Insiders sold a total of 329,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

