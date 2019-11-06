Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $27.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,273,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth $214,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 210.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 223,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,628. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 23.23 and a quick ratio of 23.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.61%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.