Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $21.79

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.

In related news, COO Gregg A. Seibert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,449,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,815,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,427,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 11,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

