Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target at $77.42

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.53.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $67.70. 127,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,920. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.