Brokerages Set $51.00 Price Target for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. Mercury General’s rating score has improved by 4.9% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $51.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mercury General an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 447.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 62,241 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter worth $269,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mercury General by 30.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter worth $552,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCY opened at $48.52 on Friday. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). Mercury General had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $983.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 139.44%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury General (MCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.