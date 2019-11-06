Brokerages Set $10.50 Target Price for Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB)

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of LMB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Limbach has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). Limbach had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

