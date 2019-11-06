Brokerages Expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce sales of $40.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.08 million. Vericel reported sales of $31.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $115.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $116.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.43 million, with estimates ranging from $143.39 million to $163.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vericel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $12,907,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $15,775,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 18.4% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 46,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 931,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,012. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.55 million, a P/E ratio of -133.86 and a beta of 2.66. Vericel has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

