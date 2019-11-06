Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.41 Million

Analysts forecast that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will announce $84.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.22 million. NIC posted sales of $78.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full year sales of $351.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.73 million to $353.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $374.06 million, with estimates ranging from $371.68 million to $376.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. NIC has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at $2,995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in NIC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in NIC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 362,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NIC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.