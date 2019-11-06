Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.59 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $400,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,072 shares of company stock worth $4,188,092. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,122,000 after buying an additional 8,645,002 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,873,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,586 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

