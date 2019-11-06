Brokerages Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 price objective on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,482,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,891.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $90,201.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,444,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,398,000 after purchasing an additional 63,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 38.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after purchasing an additional 325,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Saia by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. Saia has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.