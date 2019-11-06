Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($2.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 597.22% and a negative return on equity of 459.96%.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $29,864.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,551.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,079 shares of company stock valued at $145,472. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 470,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,442. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 12.17.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

