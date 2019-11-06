Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce sales of $103.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.40 million. First Busey reported sales of $83.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $404.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $407.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $411.48 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $418.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.00. First Busey has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other First Busey news, Director David J. Downey acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,172.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Busey by 63.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 52,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Busey by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in First Busey by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 365,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

