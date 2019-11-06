Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. 11,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,510. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $72,978.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $72,060.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

