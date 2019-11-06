Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.65). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.82. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

