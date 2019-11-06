Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,865,000 after purchasing an additional 934,580 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after buying an additional 659,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,802,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,158,000 after buying an additional 116,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,487,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after buying an additional 67,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,937,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,399,000 after buying an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

