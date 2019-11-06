Brightworth Sells 1,230 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brightworth reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a market cap of $239.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

