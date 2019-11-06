Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 905,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,059. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 174.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,493 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

