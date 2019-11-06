Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, COO Conor Murphy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $745,783.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,748.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

