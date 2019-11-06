Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,685 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 110.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,748.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

