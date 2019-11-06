Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,321. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.26 million, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $47.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 587,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 156,159 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.