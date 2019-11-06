Brian P. Weber Sells 1,175 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $99,452.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE CLH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 413,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
