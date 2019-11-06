Brian P. Weber Sells 1,175 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $99,452.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 413,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

