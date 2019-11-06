Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Bankhaus Lampe Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by research analysts at Bankhaus Lampe in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bankhaus Lampe’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC set a €50.50 ($58.72) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.16 ($59.48).

Shares of BNR stock traded up €2.04 ($2.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €47.27 ($54.97). 1,497,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €44.69 and its 200-day moving average is €44.28. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

