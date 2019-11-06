Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 104839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

