BQT (BQTX) Price Reaches $0.0637 on Top Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. BQT has a total market cap of $24.36 million and approximately $876,244.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.74 or 0.06206457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002327 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014318 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046594 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,734,646 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.