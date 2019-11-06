Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $400,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $256,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,072 shares of company stock worth $4,188,092 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 222.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,484. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

