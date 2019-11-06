Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 554 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $30,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 17,408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1,380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,442,000 after purchasing an additional 817,506 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 2,697.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,832,000 after purchasing an additional 503,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $213.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.29. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.