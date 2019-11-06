Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,418 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $48.41.

