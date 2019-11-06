Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $158.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.74.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $792,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,519 shares of company stock worth $39,844,277 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

