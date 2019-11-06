Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

CVS stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

