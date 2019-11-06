Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 137,113 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,113 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $16,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

