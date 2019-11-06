Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $88.00 at SunTrust Banks

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $71.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.