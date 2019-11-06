Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $42.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $39.11 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 43.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at $459,913.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $136,085.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

