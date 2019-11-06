BoostCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $128.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BoostCoin has traded up 97.8% against the US dollar. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $45,499.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003522 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000877 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001797 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00070956 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

