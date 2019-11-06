Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$49.25 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$43.50. 91,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.47 and a 1 year high of C$50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.13, for a total transaction of C$88,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,777,896.77. Also, Senior Officer Helen May Mix sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.40, for a total value of C$40,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at C$196,692. Insiders sold 14,916 shares of company stock worth $656,930 over the last quarter.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

