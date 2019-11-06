Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.10. 712,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $1,634,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,796. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.