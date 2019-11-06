Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-$2.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $714.5-$720.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.30 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. 780,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. Blucora has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.