Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11, RTT News reports. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Blucora’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Blucora updated its FY19 guidance to $1.88-$2.01 EPS.

BCOR traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,404. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

