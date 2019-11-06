Block-Logic (BLTG) Reaches Market Cap of $142,896.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $142,896.00 and $72.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

