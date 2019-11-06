BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,971,835 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,197,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Yum China worth $1,626,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 497.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,798,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,894,000 after buying an additional 29,802,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,968,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,595,000 after buying an additional 2,163,983 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,722,000 after buying an additional 458,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,200,000 after buying an additional 490,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $186,840,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

