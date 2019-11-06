BlackRock Inc. Sells 367,957 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,426,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 367,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,535,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.65.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

