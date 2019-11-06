BlackRock Inc. Sells 341,888 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,585,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Cerner worth $1,728,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cerner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 6,480.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

