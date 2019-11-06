BlackRock Inc. Sells 196,033 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,701,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,956,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total transaction of $2,943,927.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,956.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $318.33 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $235.51 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.93 and its 200 day moving average is $306.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.88.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

