BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,861,736 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,277,292 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,861,736 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $1,850,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 35.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,421,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 894,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $60,368,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 55.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,461 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $125,913,000 after purchasing an additional 446,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $481,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,852. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

