BlackRock Inc. Has $1.67 Billion Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,948,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.35% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $1,670,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,190,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,251 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,172,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,882,000 after acquiring an additional 329,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:ADM opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.10. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.