BlackRock Inc. Buys 207,927 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $1,445,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,439,000 after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 195,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,774,000 after purchasing an additional 178,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,161,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,145.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 70,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,106.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $245.42 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $224.43 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.50.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

