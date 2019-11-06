Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.3-78.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.59 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BL. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Blackline alerts:

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. 724,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,005. Blackline has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.