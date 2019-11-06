BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0786 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $25,191.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Tux Exchange. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00024233 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,104,665 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

