BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Reaches $2.16 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1,456.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00685766 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002602 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 210,490,241 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

